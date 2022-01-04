‘The Book of Boba Fett’ scores bigger Disney Plus premiere than ‘Hawkeye’

In what no doubt reeks of heresy to many people, plenty of Twitter users piled online in the aftermath of The Book of Boba Fett‘s premiere to complain that the first live-action Star Wars show that isn’t The Mandalorian to debut on Disney Plus was a touch on the boring side.

Opening episodes are all about setting the stage, so it made sense for the Holy Trinity of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez to shy away from action and focus on presenting Temuera Morrison’s solo series as a completely different beast to the adventures of Din Djarin.

Based on the viewership numbers, though, the lack of spectacle doesn’t appear to have hampered The Book of Boba Fett when it comes to finding an audience. As per third-party aggregator Samba TV, 1.7 million households with the company’s software equipped on their televisions watched the opening chapter during its first five days on streaming.

That’s 13% higher than the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, which drew in 1.5 million across the same timeframe. Obviously, this only represents a small sample size, but it’s nonetheless interesting to see how the slower-paced Star Wars project fared marginally better than an action-packed MCU effort, while the real winners in all of this are the Mouse House.