Some fans are blasting ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ for being boring

Thanks largely to the unstoppable rise of social media and on-demand streaming content becoming an integral aspect of everyday life, we live in a world where a lot of people expect instant gratification. That puts various forms of media in a difficult position, almost obligating them to come roaring out of the blocks.

One episode per week instead of the whole season at once? We’ll show our dissatisfaction by review-bombing. An entire hour of television dedicated to setting the stage at the expense of spectacle? Dull. A different type of story to the one we were expecting based on the show that acted as the launchpad? In the case of The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans have come out with blasters blazing to slam today’s premiere.

Why? Because it’s a more introspective, measured and insular opener than many were hoping from a new show set in a galaxy far, far away. Not everything has to blow us away like The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, but some folks are never going to be happy.

One fan noted that it was “kinda boring” and compared it unfavorably to WandaVision.

Book of Boba Fett kinda boring… certainly ain’t no WandaV#1sion — robbie 🍄 (@rob_brom) December 29, 2021

Another observed that the “first episode is a bit underwhelming,” and added, “Boba Fett is supposed to be mysterious like the Mandalorian and not take his helmet off all the time.”

First episode is a bit underwhelming. Boba fett is supposed to be mysterious like the mandalorian and not take his helmet off all the time. Nice Ray Harryhausen monster and the Tusken raiders are cool. But the rest was clunky and boring. I hope it gets better #TheBookOfBobaFett — Paul (@bountybasher99) December 29, 2021

Yet another had a whole list starting with “why all the darkness?”

Watched the 1st ep of Boba Fett. 1st: can shows stop making scenes in practically total darkness!! Can't see a thing!🤬 2nd: only 30 minutes is not enough time to be invested. Show all episodes or make episodes longer. 3rd: Boring 😴 How can you make Fett and Fennic Boring? 👎👎 pic.twitter.com/aHWs97AFEM — Merrick96 🇬🇧🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Merrick963) December 29, 2021

Several others had more simple assessments.

Boba Fett was boring sorry 😭 — ashton (@togepifag) December 29, 2021

book of boba fett was kind of boring so that’s disappointing — Muppet Christmas Carol 🎄 (@CarolGavin_) December 29, 2021

New Stills From 'The Book Of Boba Fett" Revealed 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yet another went with “lame as hell,” saying that the opening episode was “not a food first start,” which is probably not quite what he meant.

Well… that was lame as hell. Boba Fett is such a boring character. I hope the show gets better, but that was not a food first start. #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/Jt0B42k2Hd — Christopher Martinez (@chrisdosmil) December 29, 2021

One tweeter had a prescription for what could make it better.

Robert Rodriguez how could you — Tissa (@dtissagirl) December 29, 2021

Speaking of prescriptions, someone with a doctor in his handle had his own ideas about what ailed the show.

I appreciate the visual storytelling to open the first episode, but after the extended flashback, The Book of Boba Fett becomes visually and narratively boring and trite.



Not a great start. — Dr. John Vanderhoef (@johnvanderhoef) December 29, 2021

And finally, someone compared Boba Fett to a high school crush, in that “they’re dreamy and mysterious from a distance as the person you had imagined in your head but, when you finally get to know them, you discover they’re kinda bland and boring.”

Boba Fett is like that high school crush you had; they’re dreamy and mysterious from a distance as the person you had imagined in your head but, when you finally get to know them, you discover they’re kinda bland and boring. — Super Sparker (@SuperSparker) December 29, 2021

Things will definitely pick up over the coming weeks, but for the time being, The Book of Boba Fett has set out an interesting stall as a complex crime thriller that just so happens to be set in one of the most popular and beloved franchises in history.