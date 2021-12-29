Some fans are blasting ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ for being boring
Thanks largely to the unstoppable rise of social media and on-demand streaming content becoming an integral aspect of everyday life, we live in a world where a lot of people expect instant gratification. That puts various forms of media in a difficult position, almost obligating them to come roaring out of the blocks.
One episode per week instead of the whole season at once? We’ll show our dissatisfaction by review-bombing. An entire hour of television dedicated to setting the stage at the expense of spectacle? Dull. A different type of story to the one we were expecting based on the show that acted as the launchpad? In the case of The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans have come out with blasters blazing to slam today’s premiere.
Why? Because it’s a more introspective, measured and insular opener than many were hoping from a new show set in a galaxy far, far away. Not everything has to blow us away like The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, but some folks are never going to be happy.
One fan noted that it was “kinda boring” and compared it unfavorably to WandaVision.
Another observed that the “first episode is a bit underwhelming,” and added, “Boba Fett is supposed to be mysterious like the Mandalorian and not take his helmet off all the time.”
Yet another had a whole list starting with “why all the darkness?”
Several others had more simple assessments.
Yet another went with “lame as hell,” saying that the opening episode was “not a food first start,” which is probably not quite what he meant.
One tweeter had a prescription for what could make it better.
Speaking of prescriptions, someone with a doctor in his handle had his own ideas about what ailed the show.
And finally, someone compared Boba Fett to a high school crush, in that “they’re dreamy and mysterious from a distance as the person you had imagined in your head but, when you finally get to know them, you discover they’re kinda bland and boring.”
Things will definitely pick up over the coming weeks, but for the time being, The Book of Boba Fett has set out an interesting stall as a complex crime thriller that just so happens to be set in one of the most popular and beloved franchises in history.