The Internet’s Calling Out WandaVision For Being Too Boring

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto Disney Plus gives the creative minds behind the small screen projects more freedom than ever before, because box office numbers are no longer a consideration. And now, after an eighteen month absence, the world’s biggest franchise has finally returned with the first two episodes of WandaVision premiering today.

Naturally, it was the first thing on a lot of people’s minds when they woke up this morning, but based on some of the early reactions, they didn’t get exactly what they were expecting. Within the opening minutes of WandaVision, it becomes clear that this is uncharted territory for the MCU, and completely different to anything Kevin Feige’s outfit has made in the past.

As such, some fans appear to be disappointed that it isn’t a straightforward superhero show, and is instead a very bizarre and often unsettling black and white recreation of classic sitcoms from the past, complete with a laugh track. Such a departure from formula has clearly taken a lot of folks by surprise, too, as you can see below.

One-sentence #WandaVision review: The first two episodes are the most boring hour of the MCU released to date. pic.twitter.com/kqkLKAWRMI — Scott Porch (@ScottPorch) January 15, 2021

#WANDAVISION is not for me. I love Wanda and Vision but I'm not sitting through and watching each episode as a parody of each decade. It's boring, not funny, and it doesn't even pull ya in. If your an MCU stan then congrats you got an MCU show. But for fans I'd say wait a bit — Duncan 🇺🇸🗽 (@Duncan_TASM2) January 15, 2021

Wandavision is so incredibly boring. But the last like 15 seconds of each episode will probably make me keep watching it. Hopefully these first two were just not good. — Chris (@papawbennett) January 15, 2021

I'm curious just how much of the parodying that #WandaVision does of old sitcoms is going to go over younger viewers' heads. It's genuinely hilarious if you get the homages in the styling of the episodes and, I would imagine, pretty boring if you don't. — Dan Bumbler (@BumblerTV) January 15, 2021

10 minutes into Wandavision and it's the most boring thing I've ever seen. — Dug Garrett (@dg310) January 15, 2021

Well the first 17 minutes of WandaVision were boring AF but it’s improving a little. — Philippa (@Phiasco9) January 15, 2021

Everyone for years: "Marvel needs to do something different!" Marvel Studios: "Okay. Here goes #WandaVision something we've never done before." Everyone: "Omg. Why is it so boring? We want more spectacle.😭" Yall are never pleased. 😂 — Jayson Koos (@Jay12678) January 15, 2021

#WandaVision is awful and boring lmao — KEKW (@d3337x) January 15, 2021

wandavision is boring and i’m not afraid to say it — haley (@hay_baIe) January 15, 2021

Wasn’t sure what to expect with WANDAVISION, but I definitely didn’t anticipate it would be so fucking boring. — Herbert West Coast | Black Lives Matter (@EastmanFade) January 15, 2021

I watched WandaVision and it's boring. I didn't like it — 🌺 Mia Chen 🌺 (@urfavpinayqueen) January 15, 2021

Of course, not all reactions have been negative, and here are a few of the more positive ones:

#WandaVision is off to a great start. So MANY references! Gives away so much, the plot, the two maim baddies the kids. Can't wait for more. When it's all over and rewatch these two episodes it'll be like "ohhhhh" — Somewhat Awesome Rob (@SWAFilms) January 15, 2021

So I just finished watching the first two episodes of #WandaVision and I love it so far. I think the Jokes are funny and the concept itself is awesome. I also like how S.W.O.R.D is introduced here. Helping to build up to Secret War and other things. Can't wait for more to come! — CRAZYduckman 💀 Ryuji Lover 💀 (@CRAZYduckman89) January 15, 2021

Okay after watching the two first episodes many times……. WOWWWWWWW ONLY WOOOOOOOOOOOOOW IT WASSSS AMAZING you feel the old 50s and 60s sitcoms and the ''no'' moment 😏 well that was awesome i hope you will watch it and can't wait for the next week episode#WANDAVISION pic.twitter.com/fHY5fSUbqQ — omar (the wanda's year) (@Oj1321) January 15, 2021

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has fully committed to the gimmick, as have her actors. Everything from the aspect ratio, visual style and music to the special effects, dialogue and performances of the cast themselves have been tailored to suit the premise, with only seconds of footage set in what appears to be the modern day timeline.

Of course, in classic internet fashion, people have waited so long for the MCU to deliver new content only to complain now that it’s finally here. In any case, those looking for action-packed adventures similar to the movies will have to wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to come along, as WandaVision is setting out a completely different but equally exciting stall.