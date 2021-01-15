Home / tv

The Internet’s Calling Out WandaVision For Being Too Boring

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto Disney Plus gives the creative minds behind the small screen projects more freedom than ever before, because box office numbers are no longer a consideration. And now, after an eighteen month absence, the world’s biggest franchise has finally returned with the first two episodes of WandaVision premiering today.

Naturally, it was the first thing on a lot of people’s minds when they woke up this morning, but based on some of the early reactions, they didn’t get exactly what they were expecting. Within the opening minutes of WandaVision, it becomes clear that this is uncharted territory for the MCU, and completely different to anything Kevin Feige’s outfit has made in the past.

As such, some fans appear to be disappointed that it isn’t a straightforward superhero show, and is instead a very bizarre and often unsettling black and white recreation of classic sitcoms from the past, complete with a laugh track. Such a departure from formula has clearly taken a lot of folks by surprise, too, as you can see below.

Of course, not all reactions have been negative, and here are a few of the more positive ones:

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has fully committed to the gimmick, as have her actors. Everything from the aspect ratio, visual style and music to the special effects, dialogue and performances of the cast themselves have been tailored to suit the premise, with only seconds of footage set in what appears to be the modern day timeline.

Of course, in classic internet fashion, people have waited so long for the MCU to deliver new content only to complain now that it’s finally here. In any case, those looking for action-packed adventures similar to the movies will have to wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to come along, as WandaVision is setting out a completely different but equally exciting stall.

