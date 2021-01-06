Watch: First WandaVision Clip Teases Scarlet Witch’s Sitcom Reality

Next week, the first of Marvel Studios’ upcoming big budget TV series hits Disney Plus at long last. WandaVision was supposed to debut in December, but managed to only be held up by a month despite the pandemic. With just a few days left to go, then, we now have a new look at the show in the form of a 48-second clip.

The footage sees Mr. and Mrs. Vision interrupted when something goes bump in the night. Bewitched-style, Wanda switches on the light with her powers and her android hubby sticks his head out the window to investigate. The clip leaves it a mystery what was the cause of the noise, but it does give us a strong flavor of the series’ quirky tone.

As you probably know by now, WandaVision will have a lot of fun playing with the conventions and tropes of classic TV sitcoms, with Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision somehow finding themselves in a strange fake reality. This scene likely comes from the premiere, as it’s in the style of black and white comedies of the 50s. The old fashioned, hokey humor – e.g. Vision leaping under the covers in fear – is a smart match for the time period and Olsen and Bettany’s performances are brilliantly pitched. It might not be much, but it definitely bodes well for the show.

If you’re after more than just weird sitcom hijinks, though, don’t worry, as WV will have a lot in the way of worldbuilding and MCU interconnectivity, too. Kat Dennings and Randall Park are back to reprise their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, respectively, while Teyonah Parris joins the franchise as the grown-up Monica Rambeau, agent of S.W.O.R.D. And don’t forget Kathryn Hahn’s mystery villain (psst, she’s probably Agatha Harkness).

Don’t miss WandaVision when it kicks off on Disney Plus from Friday, January 15th.