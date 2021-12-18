‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star didn’t know which ‘Star Wars’ show they were in

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars are two of the most secretive franchises in the business, and the talent are very rarely aware of what project or character they’re actually reading for when they go in to audition.

As a result, future MCU stars Tom Holland and Michael B. Jordan admitted they bombed their shot at landing a role in The Force Awakens because they couldn’t wrap their heads around the pages they were given, and it turns out that a cast member from The Book of Boba Fett didn’t even know which show they were a part of when they got to set.

Speaking to Variety, Jennifer Beals reveals that while she knew she’s snagged a part in an episodic Disney Plus series set in a galaxy far, far away, she was unsure of which one in particular until her first day.

“Are you kidding me? I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn’t realize that I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story.”

On the plus side, given the heavy makeup required to transform Beals into a Twi’lek, she would have at least been fully aware that she was playing an alien. Not everyone has to be fully immersed in the property they join, but it must have been a little disconcerting to turn up for work without the faintest idea of what the show is even called, never mind how your contributions to The Book of Boba Fett fit into the overarching tapestry of Star Wars.