‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star keeping their fingers crossed for season 2

The Book of Boba Fett is now complete. Or is it? The Mandalorian spinoff series released its seventh episode this week, which brought the miniseries to a close. But could the iconic character return for a second season of his own adventures, or was this Wednesday’s finale really the last chapter? Lucasfilm and Disney Plus have yet to comment either way, but one of the show’s stars is certainly hoping for more.

Ming-Na Wen — who plays Fennec Shand, right-hand woman to Temuera Morrison’s Fett — caused a stir on social media today when she promoted the full series now streaming by calling it “the first season.” The ex-Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress then deleted her tweet and wrote another clarifying what she had meant. Wen made it sound as if an official decision has yet to be made on Book‘s future, although she’s optimistic about its chances.

“Everyone jumped to conclusions when I called it the first season,” Wen said. “What else would I call it?!! To clarify, it doesn’t imply there’s a 2nd. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed!”

It’s difficult to judge whether a second season of Book of Boba Fett will happen as, by the end of its run, the show had well and truly morphed into The Mandalorian season 2.5 rather than its own distinct beast. The finale even ended with a scene about Mando and Grogu, not Fett and Shand. And yet there could easily be more to come from the Daimyo of Mos Espa, now that he’s the respected leader of the community after protecting it from the Pykes.

At the very least, even if a second season doesn’t happen, there’s a strong chance Morrison and Wen will turn up elsewhere in the Star Wars TV universe, just as Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano appeared in Book, ahead of Mandalorian season three and Ahsoka. It would be shocking if, having just dragged him out of that Sarlaac pit, Disney elected to close the book on Boba Fett for good.