‘The Book of Boba Fett’s new episode has a massive plot hole

The Book of Boba Fett spent much of its runtime showing what Fett was doing immediately before his full debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. We saw him saving Fennec Shand’s life, retrieving Slave I from Jabba’s Palace, and hunting for his lost armor, all of which leads him to his triumphant return in The Mandalorian‘s ‘The Tragedy’.

But there’s a big problem with this sequence of events, especially in relation to his armor. In The Book of Boba Fett‘s premiere, we saw him flamethrower his way out of the Sarlacc and collapse onto the Tatooine sands. His armor was then stolen by Jawas, and we know it’ll soon be in the possession of small-town marshal Cobb Vanth.

However, in this episode, Fett and Shand make a risky trip back to the Sarlacc, where they position their ship over its maw in order to see if the armor is inside. This went pretty much how you’d expect, with the beak (as added in the 1990s Special Editions) reaching up to try and consume the ship before they blasted it with one of Jango’s bass bombs.

Following this, Fett decided to spelunk into the Sarlacc to see for himself, and heading into fleshy acid caves proves to be a bad idea when you’re only wearing a set of robes.

The plot hole is that Fett has absolutely no reason to think his gear is in the Sarlacc. Sure he was a little out of it after his escape, but he was clearly conscious when the Jawas stripped him as he attempted to fight back. Even if he didn’t remember that, he must at least know he used it to blast himself free and had it on him once he was out.

There’s also some confusion over the show’s timeline. This episode hints that it’s been years since Fett was tossed inside. This either means he spent a very long time in the Sarlacc (which seems unlikely) or that he spent longer than we assumed living alongside the Tusken Raiders. That doesn’t make much sense either, as those sequences featured a child Tusken Raider who didn’t appear to grow up.

Perhaps all this will be cleared up in coming episodes, but right now fans are scratching their heads. Maybe the simple answer is that Boba Fett just isn’t that smart and has a terrible memory.