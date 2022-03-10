‘The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib’ is a thing now

If you take a step back and read their synopses without context, some franchises, however successful, sound incredibly odd; none exemplifies this better than The Boss Baby. And with its newest installment, this franchise is going in a direction few could have predicted.

Netflix has announced a new arrival in The Boss Baby family, called The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib. This series will hit the streaming service on May 19th, 2022.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib streams May 19th, and my kids are 100% counting down the days! pic.twitter.com/vJTf0RYYtj — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) March 10, 2022

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the show:

Following the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business, Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses – The Uncuddleables – from destroying Baby Corp itself.

Yes, the new entry will see The Boss Baby tackle every kid’s favorite crime: embezzlement. And, presumably, it will finally answer the question troubling fans ever since the first movie: do babies commit financial fraud?

The Boss Baby franchise launched in 2017, produced by DreamWorks Animation, and inspired by the book by Marla Frazee. The film saw Tim Templeton, a young boy, having to deal with the arrival of his new brother, played by Alec Baldwin. The baby isn’t all that he seems; when Tim’s parents aren’t around, he acts like a business-minded adult. This film was a massive hit at the box office, earning an estimated $528 million, and was quickly spun into a franchise with a sequel film, The Boss Baby: Family Business, arriving in cinemas in 2021.

In 2018, an animated series launched on Netflix called The Boss Baby: Back in Business, which continued the family’s adventures. However, it saw JP Karliak replace Alec Baldwin as the voice of Boss Baby. This series has run for four seasons, with the most recent one landing on Netflix in 2020.

And The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib won’t be the end of the franchise. During an online question and answer session hosted by Dreamworks to promote The Boss Baby: Family Business, Alec Baldwin said that there were rumblings that a “Boss Baby 3 is in the works, in the offing.” However, there is no further information at this time.

So one thing is for sure; no matter what happens to the titular baby during The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib, audiences will be seeing a lot more of the corporate-minded infant in the future.