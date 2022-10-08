‘The Boys’ celebrates World Octopus Day pretty much exactly as you’d expect

The Boys is not a subtle show. Terrible acts that would only be referenced verbally in other shows are excruciatingly recreated for the audience’s pleasure. Case in point: Chace Crawford’s The Deep and his continuously uncomfortable relationships with an octopus.

The show loves to mix real life events with the fictional world of the show, so we were treated to a promo by The Deep about World Octopus Day. Yes, it’s a real thing, and yes, this is going someplace weird.

“Today is a deeply personal one for me,” The Deep says in the video. “Oct. 8 is when we take the time out to celebrate a majestic eight-legged mollusk. This World Octopus day, I’m launching an initiative to help keep these beautiful creatures safe.”

This year, we lost one of Deep’s dear friends Timothy, who was sadly eaten by a predator. We can’t bring back Timothy, but we can try to make oceans safer for cephalopods on World Octopus Day. Vought is proud to offer continued support, thoughts and prayers for Timothy’s family! pic.twitter.com/GkxsdovRAt — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) October 8, 2022

“This year, we lost one of Deep’s dear friends, Timothy, who was sadly eaten by a predator. We can’t bring back Timothy, but we can try to make oceans safer for cephalopods on World Octopus Day. Vought is proud to offer continued support, thoughts and prayers for Timothy’s family!” the tweet said.

Of course, this is ten times worse (and ten times more hilarious) with the knowledge that The Deep himself was the “predator” that killed Timothy after Homelander forced him to eat the octopus alive to rejoin The Seven. There’s something inherently cruel about putting The Deep through this, but he does himself no favors by being a kiss ass and coward.

That’s not all. The “official” Twitter account for Vought International also shared another way to celebrate World Octopus Day—with an Octo-Pie from “Vought A Burger,” a fictional burger chain in The Boys universe.

They posted a picture of a pie with a tentacle coming out of it and an unhappy looking deep wearing an apron.

To celebrate World Octopus Day, we're serving up a tenta-lizing treat: The Octo-Pie! We’ve worked with Deep to craft a recipe that ensures the least amount of pain for the octopuses and roasts them to tender juicy perfection. Delightful for your tastebuds AND your conscience! pic.twitter.com/S6SLodQZBA — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) October 8, 2022

The tweets come one on top of the other and reveal just how cowardly The Deep is and how far he’s willing to go to keep his place on the team. Of course, Deep’s proclivities with the eight-legged sea creatures go further than just preservation.

After Deep eats Timothy, he has an unusual and illegal relationship with another octopus named Ambrosia. Starlight catches him with Ambrosia in a compromising position and then later in the infamous “Herogasm” episode, we see him ask his wife for a threesome with the creature.

Knowing The Boys, the show is probably setting up for something crazy and sea-creature-related in the future. The Boys is currently filming season four with a projected release of sometime in 2023.