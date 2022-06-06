‘The Boys’ fans think Antony Starr is just too damn good as Homelander

For those who can stomach the gore, depravity, and the overarching unhinged mentality baked into the majority of the scenes, it’s very easy to understand why The Boys has found so much success; its writing and social commentary are some of the best around, and the performances put on by the cast enrapture at every turn.

But perhaps the far-and-away the best portrayal of any character in the show has to go to Antony Starr as Homelander, who chillingly captures the ticking time bomb of an emotionally-disturbed lunatic with the powers of a god, from the postal look in his eyes right down to the way his jawline twitches as he tries not to slaughter everyone in a mile’s radius.

Indeed, Starr has been frightening as Homelander from the very beginning, and though that may be old news, perhaps the recent release of the show’s third season has reminded us all just how much Homelander makes our hearts pound with fear. In any case, Twitter has had nothing but praise for Starr’s return to the role.

Antony Starr as Homelander has to be one of the best castings in a comic book adaptation. pic.twitter.com/sQLC7YidYh — jayiswat05 (@jayis_wat05) June 4, 2022

Anthony Starr as Homelander has to be one of the most perfect comic book castings of all time. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/34uSoJ6jVq — Themoviejunkie (@themovieejunkie) June 4, 2022

I can't think of a villain performance better than what Anthony Starr is doing with Homelander. His acting in season 3 is exceptional. — TarnishedDwebb (@tarnished_dwebb) June 3, 2022

And, as always, fans weren’t lost on the way his mere presence made them fear for the lives of the show’s other characters.

Whenever Homelander smiles, just know someone is gonna get turned into rotisserie chicken — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 3, 2022

Homelander is on DEMON mode all day lmaoo. The Boys season 3 is incredible so far. — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) June 4, 2022

When Homelander said “No, no, no. No God. The only man in the sky is me”



That line actually sent chills down my spine. 😳 — 024InoculantBias (@Bassheadbird24) June 3, 2022

Others went as far as to express their concerns about the mental state of Starr himself, referencing just how convincing of a performance he gives as the show’s antagonist.

this man is too good at his job to be 100% acting pic.twitter.com/MtxYG2iVky — philip 🇹🇼 (@phrrp) June 4, 2022

However he manages to pull it off, Starr is certainly the show’s number one scene-stealer, evidenced by the sheer amount of bullets that have been sweated by viewers whenever he’s on the screen.

Season three of The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes release every Friday.