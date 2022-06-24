‘The Boys’ fans reckon that Herogasm orgy scene wasn’t NSFW enough, apparently

Warning: this article contains sexy spoilers for The Boys season three episode six

Folks reckon the super-powered orgy (yep, you read that right) in The Boys‘ latest ep wasn’t graphic enough. Apparently, an octopus giving a man a blowjob is just too family-friendly for the internet. You’re all absolute sickos.

ICYMI: the episode saw Homelander (Antony Starr) clash with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), The Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) at Herogasm, an annual super-powered orgy run by twins Tommy (Jack Doolan) and Tessa (Kristin Booth). Soldier Boy gatecrashed the party to kill the twins as Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) tried to warn them and tell everyone to flee. They failed and things turned ugly fast.

Fans appeared to be eating well during the climactic 3v1 fight. But several of them said the actual Herogasm scene Amazon Prime hyped up in the past few weeks was underwhelming.

The scene was like a normal orgy except people used their superpowers like kinks. A man telepathically mind-penetrated three women on a bed. One woman used her Wonder Woman-like lasso to tie another girl’s arms behind her back. Another man with electricity powers turned his nipples into electric conductors, giving himself visceral erotic electro-stimulation as he penetrated someone. One guy walked around the place with his penis on literal fire as another materialized an Infinity Gauntlet-sized dildo out of ice.

Oh and then Mother’s Milk was sprayed with another man’s Daddy’s Milk. Not a joke, just a fact.

The boys spoiler, but ya ain't getting any context #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/LPCZOaagKs — cami (@castieltrolo) June 24, 2022

I know everyone will talk about Soldier Boy and Homelander in this episode, but honestly Laz Alonso's performance was Solid Gold #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/cdxnZLnpsm — Silverx (@AgOverAu) June 24, 2022

Some fans were aggressively keyboard smashing at the graphic visuals at the orgy in the episode.

But most viewers on Twitter said the scene was overhyped. The graphic imagery paled to the kind of intense content you see on social media. One user questioned if what they watched was tame by The Boys standards or if they were just desensitized to this level of sexualised violence, kink and gore.

anyone thing they overhyped the sex part of the #herogasm episode or am I desensitized? #theboys — Billykaplan00 (@ddoan510) June 24, 2022

One viewer said they’d seen worse. Another fan claimed the episode “didn’t phase [them]”.

Tbh I've seen more fucked up shit than the #Herogasm orgy but besides that, this episode was FUCKING AMAZING 10/10 — Anthony (@Anthony06672987) June 24, 2022

The #Herogasm episode was great especially newer the end but they definitely over hyped it imo. But their were a lot of satisfying moments — DareDevilDickrider (@ImJustDeon) June 24, 2022

Honestly the #Herogasm parts really didn’t phase me all that much. Idk what that says about me but I was laughing throughout a lot of this episode #TheBoys — ARYANNA🖤🤍💜 (@aryfreakinanna) June 24, 2022

what does it say about me if #herogasm didn't seem that extreme to me pic.twitter.com/wd2jybjtnQ — anna (@eddiediazeds) June 24, 2022

But everyone could agree on one thing: The Boys season three episode six is one of the show’s best. Several claimed the fight between Homelander, Soldier Boy, The Butcher and Hughie will go down in history.

NO CUZ THIS FIGHT BETWEEN HUGHIE, BUTCHER AND SOLDIER BOY VS HOMELANDER WILL GO INTO HISTORY #Herogasm #theboyspic.twitter.com/9DyzJqG5cw — ‎ؘ (@wylietraitor) June 24, 2022

The Boys returns next Friday on Amazon Prime. You can catch up on the series here.