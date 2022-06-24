‘The Boys’ fans reckon that Herogasm orgy scene wasn’t NSFW enough, apparently
Warning: this article contains sexy spoilers for The Boys season three episode six
Folks reckon the super-powered orgy (yep, you read that right) in The Boys‘ latest ep wasn’t graphic enough. Apparently, an octopus giving a man a blowjob is just too family-friendly for the internet. You’re all absolute sickos.
ICYMI: the episode saw Homelander (Antony Starr) clash with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), The Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) at Herogasm, an annual super-powered orgy run by twins Tommy (Jack Doolan) and Tessa (Kristin Booth). Soldier Boy gatecrashed the party to kill the twins as Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) tried to warn them and tell everyone to flee. They failed and things turned ugly fast.
Fans appeared to be eating well during the climactic 3v1 fight. But several of them said the actual Herogasm scene Amazon Prime hyped up in the past few weeks was underwhelming.
The scene was like a normal orgy except people used their superpowers like kinks. A man telepathically mind-penetrated three women on a bed. One woman used her Wonder Woman-like lasso to tie another girl’s arms behind her back. Another man with electricity powers turned his nipples into electric conductors, giving himself visceral erotic electro-stimulation as he penetrated someone. One guy walked around the place with his penis on literal fire as another materialized an Infinity Gauntlet-sized dildo out of ice.
Oh and then Mother’s Milk was sprayed with another man’s Daddy’s Milk. Not a joke, just a fact.
Some fans were aggressively keyboard smashing at the graphic visuals at the orgy in the episode.
But most viewers on Twitter said the scene was overhyped. The graphic imagery paled to the kind of intense content you see on social media. One user questioned if what they watched was tame by The Boys standards or if they were just desensitized to this level of sexualised violence, kink and gore.
One viewer said they’d seen worse. Another fan claimed the episode “didn’t phase [them]”.
But everyone could agree on one thing: The Boys season three episode six is one of the show’s best. Several claimed the fight between Homelander, Soldier Boy, The Butcher and Hughie will go down in history.
The Boys returns next Friday on Amazon Prime. You can catch up on the series here.