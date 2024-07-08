‘The Boys’: Homelander’s milk obsession, explained

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

In the harsh, superhero-saturated world of The Boys, one peculiar quirk stands out among the chaos and carnage: Homelander’s unquenchable thirst for milk. Random, I know. The most powerful character in the series has a bizarre fixation on bovine secretions that makes me think that this is some sort of psy-op by the dairy industry. But what exactly is the deal with his oddly specific obsession?

First things first, let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room. At least he isn’t addicted to meth, right? In a show where everyone abuses their powers left and right, Homelander’s penchant for the white stuff seems almost quaint by comparison. But don’t let that fool you – this milk obsession runs deeper than you might think.

The origins of Homelander’s milk kink can be traced back to his interactions with Madelyn Stillwell. In early episodes, we see Homelander eyeing Madelyn’s breast milk with a mixture of longing and jealousy. This sets the stage for what becomes a recurring theme throughout the series.

What’s with Homelander and his weird milk worship?

Antony Starr, the actor behind Homelander, spilled the beans in a Rolling Stone interview about how this came to be. According to Starr, it all started with a scene where Homelander uses his X-ray vision to dabble in a bit of voyeurism and creepily watch Madelyn breastfeeding. The writing team ran with this idea, and before long, it snowballed into a full-blown character trait.

In fact, Starr was so amused by the weirdness of it all that he sent an email to showrunner Eric Kripke, suggesting they incorporate more milk-related scenes. Kripke, ever the visionary, was already one step ahead. From that point on, milk became Homelander’s signature thing, popping up in unexpected places and adding a twisted layer to his already complex character.

The truth behind Homelander’s milk obsession is rooted in something far more profound than a simple dietary preference. It’s all about his deep-seated psychological issues stemming from a loveless childhood. In Season 4’s Wisdom of the Ages episode, we get a glimpse into Homelander’s past at Vought Laboratories. It turns out that as a child, he was essentially a lab rat, subjected to endless tests and experiments. But the real kicker? Vought hired top psychologists to intentionally instill in Homelander a desperate need for love and affection.

The logic behind this was simple. Since they couldn’t physically control him, they figured they could at least make him emotionally dependent. But as with most diabolical plans, this one had some unintended consequences. Jump forward to adult Homelander and we’ve got a superpowered man-child with an insatiable craving for love. And how does this manifest? You guessed it. Through his obsession with milk. It’s not just about the drink itself; it’s about what it represents.

Just think about it for a second. A baby’s first experience of love and comfort often comes from being fed, whether it’s through nursing or a bottle. Homelander, who never got to experience that nurturing love as a child, is subconsciously trying to fill that void. It’s why we see him not just drinking milk, but storing it in baby bottles and even engaging in disturbing nursing scenarios with adult women.

One particularly eyebrow-raising scene involves a new supe named Firecracker, who goes to extreme lengths to produce breast milk as a “gift” for Homelander. The resulting interaction is simultaneously touching, weird, and deeply unsettling, a perfect encapsulation of Homelander’s character.

This milk obsession also ties into Homelander’s complicated relationship with his son, Ryan. Starr points out that Homelander genuinely loves Ryan but has no idea how to be a good father. After all, how could he? He’s never experienced that type of love for himself. It’s a classic case of the abused becoming the abuser, albeit in a uniquely twisted, milk-soaked way.

As the series progresses, Homelander’s milk fetish becomes more than just a strange, but slighly endearing, quality. It’s a visual shorthand for his emotional state, a way for the show to telegraph his vulnerability without having to spell it out. A simple shot of Homelander sipping milk can now convey a wealth of meaning to viewers in the know.

In the grand scheme of The Boys, Homelander’s milk obsession is just one of many outrageous elements that make the show so captivating. It’s a perfect example of how the series takes familiar superhero tropes and turns them on their head, creating something engaging for the viewer and somehow relatable.

The next time you see Homelander reaching for a glass of milk remember that it’s not just about calcium intake. It’s a complex cocktail of childhood trauma, psychological manipulation, and a desperate need for love, all wrapped up in a deceptively simple package. Who knew that something as innocuous as milk could become such a powerful storytelling device?

In the end, Homelander’s milk obsession is a testament to the creative genius behind The Boys. It’s these kinds of unexpected, slightly off-kilter details that elevate the show from just another superhero series to a biting commentary on power, celebrity, and the human condition. And if it happens to boost milk sales in the process? Well, that’s just the cherry on top of this very weird sundae.

