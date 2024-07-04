‘He acts just like Homelander’: Antony Starr allegations blur fact and fiction as he’s accused of abusive behavior on set of ‘The Boys’

For a while people have been joking that The Boys actor Antony Starr’s personality is an act and that he’s secretly Homelander in real life. However, new allegations have been made that mean this might not be far from the truth.

The rumors originated from VoughtHQ an Instagram account dedicated to posting The Boys spoilers. The original account is now gone and on a backup the person behind VoughtHQ explained that they no longer wanted to support the show’s creators given the recent developments among other things.

What is Antony Starr being accused of?

Regardless, there are still screenshots of the initial Instagram stories floating around that have been shared by others. According to the account owner, a former unnamed actor on the show told them that Starr bullied actress Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve) “relentlessly” as well as behaving inappropriately around female staff. They also cited another source who supposedly worked in the costume department who also made the same bullying comments, apparently he bullied her so hard “she left the industry.”

https://twitter.com/GraysonMaximoff/status/1808727285585097065

They also made a comment about Starr beating people up “on more than one occasion.” This likely refers to an incident in which the actor was arrested for assault while in Spain after getting drunk and attacking a man. According to an article from Deadline – Starr got into a bar fight which ended with him hitting 21-year-old Bathuel Araujo with a glass. Although there haven’t been any other reported incidents involving the actor that we know of.

The response

If the allegations are true this would make it yet another case of a well known figure receiving protection from the crew and the cast working with them. As you can imagine people online have pretty strong opinions on both sides, with some believing the rumors and others accusing the leaker of lying.

So Antony Starr bullied Dominique McElligott on the set of The Boys and she left the industry due to this. And Amazon is threatening the person who leaked this info. pic.twitter.com/YOyTxXWdwx — জিৎ লাহা (he/him 🇮🇳 🪷) (@laha_jeet) July 4, 2024

If you see this, please don’t believe this, Vought HQ hates the cast and the show, which is why she’s leaking it, she especially hates Antony Starr, and there’s overwhelming evidence Starr gets along with the whole cast https://t.co/Y6OKjUZIXs — Griffin Ryan (@Griffin69dotcom) July 4, 2024

Obviously it’s important to take all of this information with a hefty pinch of salt. After all, we have no way of verifying VoughtHQ’s sources. A screenshot shared by @sopranos1907 shows a year old post to Reddit by the VoughtHQ account making the same claim regarding bullying, so at the very least, we can say they’ve been saying this for a while now.

she was talking about that a year ago, even. pic.twitter.com/w8DN09zVSg — james gandolfini ölümün ölümsüzlüğü (@sopranos1907) July 4, 2024

Right now this news is still pretty fresh, we’ll have to wait and see how everything plays out. There isn’t a whole lot of discussion on the topic right now so it’s possible it may never be addressed, but hopefully someone from The Boys cast, or even McElligot herself can some forward and either confirm or deny the allegations.

