Fans of the dysfunctional Supes are having the best week, as Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys has officially been renewed for a fourth season, just a few days after season three premiered.

According to Deadline, the colossal success of the superhero series has led to significant growth in viewers, spurring Amazon to green light another season immediately. Viewership for the series has grown by 17 percent from the previous season, and 234 percent from the first season, released in 2019. Fans can now spend their time savoring the ongoing third season, while already expectant of a fourth.

The adaptation of the comic book series of the same name has been spearheaded by Eric Kripke and released to a very positive critical reception, and the series has earned numerous Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series for its second season last year.

The show’s success has also led to two spin-offs: the animated anthology series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and an upcoming college-based version based on the G-Men.

The third season of The Boys has been cooking since July 2020, and the first three episodes were released last Friday, with the remaining set for a weekly release. It stars an ensemble cast, featuring: Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chance Crawford, Kapon, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Dominique McElligott, Nathan Mitchell, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Elisabeth Shue, and Claudia Doumit. Jensen Ackles was introduced in the third season as Soldier Boy. The season finale will be released on June 24.