‘The Boys’ reveals first look at season 4’s new Supes on the block

A new season of The Boys means some brand new characters to join in on the superpowered debauchery, and while it looks like we’ve still got some time before Hughie and the gang get to their fourth escapade, the show’s official Twitter account is wasting no time in drumming up the excitement, revealing first looks for some exciting newcomers to the Emmy-nominated series.

Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you.



And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022

With Starlight and Queen Maeve having permanently departed from The Seven, it’s high time that Vought brought in some talent to fill its much-contested ranks. Such talent seems to be coming in the form of Sister Sage (portrayed by Orange is the New Black‘s Susan Heyward), and Firecracker, who will be the second character Valorie Curry has portrayed in an Amazon original superhero series after Dot Everest in The Tick.

Like Ryan Butcher and Victoria Neuman before them, Sister Sage and Firecracker are original characters developed for the small screen, having no comic book counterparts to draw any comparisons with. Therefore, it’s hard to say what’s in store for the new heroines, and whether or not they’ll double down on Vought’s corruption – or become disillusioned with it all as Starlight did in record time. Either way, the real question is whether they’ll end up surviving the ordeals presented by their new lives, especially with Homelander set to be more unhinged than ever before.

The Boys is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Filming for the fourth season began in late August earlier this year.