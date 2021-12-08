‘The Boys’ reveals first look at season three character Blue Hawk

If we’ve learned anything from Vought and its shenanigans, it’s that the shady conglomerate from The Boys is in no shortage of superpowered individuals to do its sinister bidding.

The explosive second season of Amazon Prime’s highly popular series ended with Billy Butcher and his “boys” taking a break from their fight against the Seven. Indeed, now that Hughie is working at a day job and Mother’s Milk is back with his family, it seems that Butcher’s aggressive crusade against superheroes, and Homelander in specific, has come to an end.

But as fans of the original comics will tell you, the story is far from over. Even the season two finale left us with some breadcrumbs as to how the narrative will continue from here on out. For one thing, Annie, aka Starlight, finds herself in a peculiar situation with Vought, while Homelander isn’t likely to give up searching for his superpowered biological son.

As exciting as some of these plot threads may sound to fans, Amazon still wishes you to know that there are a whole host of new narrative elements and characters that’ll appear in season three.

As you can see above, we get our first look at Nick Wechsler’s Blue Hawk at around the 2:40 mark. The latest piece from season 3’s marketing machine involves an in-universe news broadcast from Vought’s media subsidiary and introduces the new addition to the cast.

It’s still unclear whether Wechsler’s character will be a big part of season three like Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, but the promo does indicate that Amazon wishes to expand the story beyond its source material’s horizons.

The Boys season three will release sometime in early 2022.