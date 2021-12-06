Amazon announces ‘The Boys’ animated anthology series

Netflix have apparently set the precedent for how a streaming service builds and expands its most popular franchises; with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and The Witcher both spawning spinoffs, prequels and animated companion pieces that all form one overarching multimedia universe.

Amazon have apparently been listening, after it was announced that smash hit superhero series The Boys is getting an animated anthology series to complement the upcoming third season of the main show and the in-development prequel set to unfold at a Vought-sponsored college for Supes.

As per Deadline, The Boys: Diabolical has been given an eight-episode order and will premiere at some point in 2022, telling untold stories from the irreverent, outlandish and garishly violent world. There’s some big names attached as well, with tales coming from Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

Based on the talent attached and the limitless potential that comes with the animated realm, without even mentioning Rogen and Goldberg’s involvement in Amazon’s other 2D and very R-rated superhero success Invincible, The Boys: Diabolical is shaping up to be a more than worthy addition to the rapidly-expanding universe of Eric Kripke’s brainchild, which has to be viewed as the platform’s number one in-house episodic effort.