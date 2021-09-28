The Boys Spinoff Gets Series Order With Agent Carter Showrunners

It’s been twelve months since it was first announced that Amazon’s smash hit superhero series The Boys was getting a spinoff fast-tracked into development, looking to capitalize on the buzz and expand the franchise after the main show became one of the streaming service’s best, brightest and most beloved in-house originals.

Initially described as a raucous comedy loosely inspired by The Hunger Games, the project is set at a Vought-sponsored college for young adult Supes. Based on what executive producer Eric Kripke has brought to The Boys so far, the thought of an R-rated offshoot focusing on sex-crazed, hormonal students coming to terms with their superpowers sounds like an absolute blast.

Things have been slow to progress since then, though, even if several cast members have long since been announced. However, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that the next chapter of expanding The Boys universe has officially been given a series order by Amazon, and a pair of new showrunners have been drafted in for good measure.

Craig Rosenberg was initially set to oversee the spinoff before he departed due to creative differences with Sony Pictures TV and Amazon, with Agent Carter duo Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters stepping in as his replacements. Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty and Maddie Phillips will play the lead roles, and the next item on the agenda will be recruiting the rest of the ensemble and firming up a start date for production.