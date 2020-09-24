R-Rated Boys Spinoff In Development, Focuses On College Teens With Powers

Amazon’s smash hit The Boys is back in full swing now with its second season, but if you weren’t into the dark humor and twisted violence found in the first run, then it’s not like this new batch of episodes will do much to change your mind. That being said, if you absolutely loved the wild antics that followed Billy Butcher and co., then season 2 should be right up your alley, offering up an even bigger, badder and crazier adventure.

It’s been hugely successful, too, with the show scoring “the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever.” Not only that, but the episodes to date have grown the season 1 audience by a whopping 89%. And while a third outing has already been ordered up, it now seems as if the streaming site is looking to go all-in on the property.

Variety is reporting today that Amazon is fast-tracking development on a new spinoff series which is set in the same world as The Boys and focuses on “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or “supes”), one that’s run, of course, by Vought International. Oh, and it’ll be R-rated, too.

Described as irreverent, it’ll explore the “lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.” All things considered, it certainly sounds like it’ll follow very much in the footsteps of the parent series.

No further details are available just yet, but given that it’s being fast-tracked, we imagine casting and further plot info will emerge sooner rather than later. And while it remains to be seen how much crossover it has with The Boys, it’s probably safe to say that there’ll be at least a few familiar faces making cameos.

Tell us, though, does this spinoff sound like something you’d tune in for? Or does it not pique your interest? As always, let us know down below and watch this space for more.