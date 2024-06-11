Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as Frenchie in Season 4 of The Boys
The Boys’ Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

There's only so many dead whales a person can take.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Published: Jun 11, 2024 02:49 pm

The Boys could not have come at a better time for Amazon Prime. At the height of superhero mania, the provocative television series demonstrated a different perspective.

In a world where superheroes have been privatized and supes can effectively do anything they want, The Boys shows what happens when people have too much power. Based on the beloved comics by Garth Ennis, the television series has gripped audiences for the past 3 seasons and is gearing up for season 4 on June 13. However, fans should be aware that despite the binge model, they won’t be able to gobble up the entire season in one sitting.

When does season 4, episode 4 of The Boys air?

Despite enraging consumers and slipping in an ad tier without telling anyone, Amazon is still largely ahead of the curve. The platform continues to fight against binge culture by allowing fans to watch on a leisurely week-to-week basis. At least to a point. The Boys will drop the first three episodes before continuing on a weekly schedule. The season premiere has already been confirmed to air these episodes on June 13. Fans must wait a full week for June 20 to roll around to experience episode 4, “Wisdom of the Ages.”

Even if viewers are chomping at the bit to experience whatever grotesqueries Eric Kripke has in store this time, they should pace themselves. This season is, after all, the penultimate iteration of the entire series. True to form, Kripke will be saying goodbye to his iconic characters after season 5. Intent on ending the series on his terms, the showrunner will leave the party early like in his previous series, Supernatural. And judging from previous examples, the ending is sure to be, well — diabolical.

