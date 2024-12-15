‘The Boys’ season 5 leak is lining up with Americans’ soon-to-be-lived reality, and it’s giving 1939 Germany vibes

Recent leaks from The Boys season 5 set have revealed a chilling storyline that mirrors current developments in American politics and the private prison industry.

Recent set photos from The Boys Season 5 have revealed the construction of facilities called “Freedom Camps” across America, with one particularly chilling image showing “Freedom Camp 47” bearing the slogan “Freedom Sets You Free” – a disturbing echo of the infamous “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Sets You Free) signs that adorned Nazi concentration camps. These camps, operated under “Vernon Correctional Services,” appear to be part of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) vision for a new America, where dissidents and those opposing the superhero regime are systematically detained.

New pics from the “freedom camp” set. The “freedom sets you free” slogan (whatever that means) is now on the vans that transport prisoners. Most likely the boys’ll be kept there for some time. Can’t wait for the powerful and well written political commentary Kripke has to offer! https://t.co/58qsnNEKsM pic.twitter.com/tnWzLM7ukZ — sonya | carrie bradshaw’s lost sister 🍰🐝🇺🇦 (@soufflewaffle) December 8, 2024

This development follows season 4’s conclusion, where Homelander seized control of the U.S. government. The Season 5 storyline also connects with Tek Knight’s (Derek Wilson) revelation that he had dedicated his prisons to Homelander for use as internment camps to imprison dissidents following his coup. With most of The Boys team now in Vought’s custody, except for an empowered Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), viewers may witness these facilities’ horrific conditions firsthand. The season 5 leaks are so timely that they shockingly echo real changes in the U.S. prison system under Donald Trump.

Did Season 5 of The Boys predict Donald Trump’s alterations to U.S. prisons?

Following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, private prison executives celebrated what they describe as an “unprecedented opportunity.” Their enthusiasm stems from Trump’s campaign promise to implement the largest deportation operation in American history, including plans for mass detention camps along the border capable of holding tens of thousands of people.

The financial impact of Trump’s victory was immediate. The stock prices of private incarceration companies soared upon Trump’s victory, with GEO Group and CoreCivic seeing increases of 41% and 29%, respectively. During earnings calls on Nov. 7, 2024, executives from both major private prison companies outlined their expansion plans. In the leaked call, GEO Group’s founder George Zoley announced plans to scale up from their current 13,500 ICE detention beds to “over 31,000 beds.” The company is also developing comprehensive systems for mass detention and deportation, including air transportation services expected to generate approximately $25 million in annualized revenues.

CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger emphasized the historic nature of this moment during his company’s earnings call, noting that in his 32 years with the company, they’ve rarely seen such potential for growth. The companies are preparing for what Zoley described as a “sea change” in interior and border enforcement.

They are right to be excited, as Trump’s team, including newly appointed “border czar” Tom Homan, has stated that the federal government will require “a massive amount of detention beds” to house migrants before deportation. The administration’s plans even include reinstating family detention, a practice terminated by President Biden, and implementing mandatory detention while eliminating the practice of releasing migrants.

What that means is tax-payers money is going to get funneled into the prison complex CEOs’ pockets, just so the Orange Man can move forward with his racist policies. Considering how Trump is even willing to challenge the Constitution to make his will law, the American people better buckle up for some chaotic four years.

