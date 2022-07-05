‘The Boys’ showrunner responds to fan who calls out a potential writing misstep

The Boys is truly a maverick in the world of entertainment; not only does it portray violence and depravity in ways that would make even Tarantino queasy, but its ability to wield the art of satire, from its corporate characters right down to the superhero themes, is effectively unmatched.

But it doesn’t end there. The show’s unconventional engagement with the fans, including in-universe advertisements published in our world, makes this already eye-catching show into something that can’t be passed up, and showrunner Eric Kripke, in an act that proved just how steely his nethers are, went as far as engaging with a fan who pointed out a problem they had with the show.

Thanks for asking! Because Hughie’s craving was selfish, to make himself feel macho & save a woman who doesn’t want saving. Kimiko’s is a selfless sacrifice that’s a burden to her, to protect a man who welcomes the protection. Big difference. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV https://t.co/eDmwCGgU22 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) July 4, 2022

The original tweet, which questions why Starlight refused to get Compound V for Hughie but agreed to get it for Kimiko, was answered by Kripke by way of explaining that Hughie’s motivation for getting Compound V was so he could feel powerful and protect Starlight, who repeatedly told him she did not need saving. Kimiko, meanwhile, felt that Compound V was a burden, but her motivation was to protect someone (Frenchie) who did welcome the protection.

And there you have it, the showrunner himself explaining why their characters feel and act the ways they do. Surely no one would be stubborn enough to argue against the person who made the show, right?

Well, this is Twitter we’re talking about.

Okay wait what? Does it really boil down to Male toxicity and not simply because he wanted to protect someone he cared about? If you were surrounded by people who constantly help you and you can't return the favor wouldn't it bother you? — Bailey Amburgy🛹 (@BaileyAmburgyVA) July 4, 2022

"Make himself feel macho?" Really?



You traumatize him by making him watch his girlfriend die while he can't do anything about it. Then give him the ability TO do something to protect his new girlfriend, and then demonize him for wanting to protect her? — The Shameless Fujoshi, Queen of Yaoi (@GyakutennoMeg) July 4, 2022

So the implementation is weak man finally having confidence and agency is bad and toxic? I did not interpret it like that, what's so bad wanting to protect what you love – the entire civilization of mankind is based on that… by macho men. Just saying, love the episode. — Kalorag (@Kalorag) July 4, 2022

That’s a bit harsh as far as Hughie is concerned. He wasn’t trying to feel “macho.” He was just tired of feeling powerless. I think the confrontation with Homelander rattled him. He wanted to be able to fight back. I think he’s being judged a bit unfairly throughout all of this. — Tom Kessenich (@TomKessenich) July 4, 2022

Most of these responses fail to consider the fact that if the showrunner says Hughie feels a certain way at a certain point in time, then he most likely does, in fact, feel that way, seeing as the showrunner is responsible for the intention behind the script. It’s the disregard for facts like this that continue to make the internet a fascinating place, to put it kindly.

The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The final episode of season three premieres this Friday.