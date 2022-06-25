‘The Boys’ star admits the show has ruined the superhero genre for them

It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that The Boys is completely unlike any superhero project to emerge during the 21st Century boom that’s seen the genre become Hollywood’s most popular and lucrative form of storytelling, but the R-rated hijinks seen in the Prime Video smash hit have also generated some unwanted side effects.

Once you’ve witnessed what The Boys has to offer, it’s hard to imagine any other film or television title revolving around costumed crimefighters taking things in such a wild, crazy, irreverent, and unhinged direction. For star Tomer Capone, being involved in the fan favorite since the very beginning has ended up killing his own interest in seeing superheroes onscreen, as he revealed to Uproxx.

“I think it ruined the whole superhero experience for me. I used to think that men in spandex who have special powers are cool. But this show just wiped that away. When I see superheroes onscreen, I don’t buy it anymore. In the last 10 years, everybody was into the whole superhero thing, trying to run away from reality. And then I read The Boys and I’m like, ‘They took the genre and f*cking flipped it.” They said, ‘Let’s see how superheroes act in front of the mirror when they’re finishing their day. What are they really about when they’re taking the Spandex off?’”

It’s unfortunate that The Boys‘ combination of satire and behind the scenes corporate machinations have effectively ruined Capone’s enjoyment of the artform, but we’re sure that starring in one of the biggest, most-watched, most talked-about, and acclaimed superhero tales of the last decade has offset that personal disappointment.