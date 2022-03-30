‘The Boys’ star confirms surprise season 3 absence

Aya Cash’s Stormfront was a highlight of The Boys‘ second season. The character was a beautifully judged skewering of the alt-right, showing how jokey irony is just a mask for straight-up fascism. Along the way, she went too far even for Homelander, was exposed as an actual literal Nazi from World War II, and ended up with her limbs blasted off and babbling incoherently about her long-lost past.

But, as The Boys often points out, actually killing a supe isn’t very easy. The season concluded with the revelation that Stormfront had been incarcerated rather than killed and is being held “in an undisclosed location”. Web series Seven on 7, which fills in the gap between seasons two and three, confirmed that ‘Stormchasers’ were demanding her release.

But now it seems that Cash will be sitting this season out. In an interview with Metacritic, she was asked about season 3 and said:

“I’ll be watching with the rest of you guys, unfortunately. That’s my update.”

It’s disappointing news, though as her character’s arc had concluded, bringing her back doesn’t make much narrative sense. Oh well, maybe she’ll return in subsequent seasons or spinoffs?

Fortunately, The Boys‘ third season looks to be crammed with all the bizarre and disturbing fun we crave. The recent trailer showed that they’re not toning down the buckets of blood, that we’ll see Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher receiving powers of his own, and teased the introduction of Jenson Ackles’ Soldier Boy (essentially a parody of Steve Rogers). And then there’s the much-hyped live-action adaptation of the notorious Herogasm storyline.

Even better is that we don’t have too long to wait. The Boys’ third season will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 3.