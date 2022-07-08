‘The Boys’ star had no idea she was a head-popper when first joining the show

A word of advice; if you’re slotted to portray a politician in a series or film, it’s best to assume that they aren’t exactly a warm, fuzzy force for good. Furthermore, if you’ve been added to the cast of The Boys in any capacity, you can more or less count on something ugly to spring out from your character at some point.

But a politician in the world of The Boys? That’s a quick and easy recipe for corruption, but somehow, that didn’t seem to catch the attention of actress Claudia Doumit right away.

Doumit, who portrays congresswoman Victoria Neuman on the show, revealed in an interview with Collider that she was unaware of Neuman’s true nature when she was first cast in the show, which led to the blindside that was episode seven of season two.

“I booked the job and I thought she was this progressive democrat, I thought she was this politician coming in hellbent on taking down this evil corporation, so driven and so pure. And then I got the script for episode seve of season two, and that’s when we’re in the hearing and she starts popping everyone’s heads.”

Of course, we don’t find out until later that Neuman is doubling as an assassin until the very end of the second season, a twist that carried quite a bit of tension with it into the third season and just might escalate into something more urgent as time goes on.

