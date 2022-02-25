The cast of ‘Full House’ plans reunion at ‘90s Con

If you’re looking for a reunion that’ll fill a Full House-sized hole in your hearts, a convention taking place in Hartford, CT, is sure to strike your fancy. 90’s Con is hosting the stars of some of the best television shows from the ’90s, and it feels more nostalgic now than ever before.

E! News reports that the cast of Full House is having a reunion at 90’s Con, and it means a little more now after losing Bob Saget, who played the show’s patriarchal role for its duration. The experience will undoubtedly be cathartic for Saget’s loved ones, who starred alongside him for so many years. In a statement to E! News, Dave Coulier shared that the cast truly is one big family, on and off-screen, and that they’re looking forward to the reunion.

“We’re so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it’s like a family reunion. This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We’ve been through everything together—births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We’re a real family on and off camera.”

Candace Cameron Bure also shared the news on her Instagram and shared her excitement to be attending her first ’90s convention.

That’s 4 Entertainment, the host of ’90s con, also hosts Christmas conventions through the years that allow fans to meet their favorites from various Holiday films. You can get tickets to ’90s Con here.