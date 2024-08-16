‘The Challenge’ season 40, episode 2 release date confirmed

The greatest cast of players ever assembled on MTV’s The Challenge is competing for $1 million on season 40’s Battle of the Eras. But, to even have a shot at the seven-figure payday, 40 iconic, beloved, and notorious contestants must survive the “Era Invitational,” which got underway during episode 1.

In what will culminate in eight elimination duels, the second part of the lose-and-go-home competition is set to take place during episode 2, which will air on MTV on Wednesday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Technically we’ve already seen two episodes of the milestone season, but the first was its launch special, or episode 0.

From season regulars like Tori Deal, Cory Wharton, and Johnny Bananas to returning franchise legends Rachel Robinson, Derrick Kosinski, and “The Godfather,” Mark Long, MTV’s billed The Challenge 40 as its biggest season ever and considering the numbers it put out for episode 1, it very well may be.

According to a press release from the network, Battle of the Eras drew in The Challenge’s best season premiere numbers in three years. It was the No. 1 cable entertainment show on August 14 in the 18-34 and 18-49 demographics. The ratings were matched by a solid social media performance that night. Per the release, The Challenge ascended to No. 1 in the social reality cable show space on Wednesday night. And considering where things let off on episode 1, one would assume most viewers will stick around to see how the Era Invitational unfolds.

All in all, 16 players — nearly half the cast — will see an elimination round, and the roster will be cut to 32 by the time the dust settles. There are still more questions to answer about the show’s format as well, like whether or not the four teams will continue facing off against each other, or if they’ll turn their guns on the other eras. Only time will tell. But, one thing is for certain. Episode 2 should deliver some epic showdowns that are years in the making.

