Who is the cast of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ season 5? The leaked list of challengers and their rivals, revealed

Warning: the following article contains potential spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars season 5. Scroll at your own risk…

From The Challenge: Battle of the Exes to The Challenge: Rivals and beyond, MTV’s The Challenge has implemented some wild themes into the beloved competition series during its 26 years on the air, making for a few seasons that are jam-packed with juicy drama before the show even begins.

While nothing has been confirmed by the network, reality TV bloggers via Vevmo and X (formerly known as Twitter) firmly believe that The Challenge: All Stars — a spin-off of the original Challenge — will include some of the greatest exes and rivals in franchise history, combining the themes Battle of the Exes and Rivals for a one-of-a-kind season. If this is true after all, we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything The Challenge: All Stars season 5 has in store!

While it is unclear how the information regarding the season’s theme, as well as the season’s cast, came to be, keep scrolling for who will likely be competing on The Challenge: All Stars season 5, as well as who their rival partner will be…

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 cast

Screengrab via MTV

The rumored cast of season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars is as follows:

Men:

Adam Larson (Road Rules: The Quest)

Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas)

Dario Medrano (Are You The One?)

Devin Walker (Are You The One?)

Faysal Shaffatt (Big Brother)

Frank Sweeney (The Real World: San Diego)

Leroy Garret (The Real World: Las Vegas)

Shane Landrum (Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

Steve Meinke (Road Rules: The Quest)

Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran (Survivor: Turkey)

Women:

Amber Borzotra (Big Brother)

Aneesa Ferreira (The Real World: Chicago)

Ashley Kelsey (The Real World: San Diego)

Ashley Mitchell (The Real World: Explosion)

Beth Stolarczyk (The Real World: Los Angeles)

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother)

Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun)

Katie Cooley (Road Rules: The Quest)

Kellyanne Judd (The Real World: Sydney)

Melissa Reeves (Ex on the Beach: UK)

Nany Gonzalez (The Real World: Las Vegas)

Nicole Zannata (The Real World: Skeletons)

Sam McGinn (The Real World: San Diego)

Sylvia Elsrode (The Real World: Skeletons)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (Shipwrecked: UK)

Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea)

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 pairings

Screengrab via MTV

Consisting of a series of exes and rivals, the rumored pairings for season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars are as follows:

Ashley Kelsey / Dario Medrano – Exes

Nany Gonzalez / Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran – Rivals

Da’Vonne Rogers / Shane Landrum – Rivals

Sam McGinn / Frank Sweeney – Rivals

Amber Borzotra / Faysal Shaffatt – Rivals

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley / Corey Lay – Rivals

Katie Cooley / Veronica Portillo – Rivals

Kellyanne Judd / Sylvia Elsrode – Rivals

Jonna Mannion / Beth Stolarczyk – Rivals

Ashley Mitchell / Aneesa Ferreira – Rivals

Melissa Reeves / Nicole Zannata – Exes

Adam Larson / Steve Meinke – Rivals

Leroy Garret / Devin Walker – Rivals

Which rivals will coast their way to the finale, and which rivals will ultimately bring home the bacon? We will just have to wait and see what season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars has in store for fans of the franchise, but we have a feeling this season is going to be as messy as can be…

