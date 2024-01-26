‘The Chi’ season 6, part 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

The Chi concluded the first half of season 6 in September, and since the new year began, anticipation for part 2 is at an all-time high.

Over the years, the show has built a dedicated following, especially due to its realistic and sympathetic portrayal of the Chicago Southside. Everything that happens in the series is a reflection of real life, and that’s what makes it truly stand out. But can someone please let Lena Waithe know we’re aching for more? In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about The Chi, season 6, part 2.

The Chi season 6 part 2 release window

As aforementioned, part 1 of The Chi season 6 finished airing in Sep. 2023. Complications due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes led to a two-part season. However, since both strikes are over, the show has returned to production. Filming began once again in December, and as of now, there has been no news on a potential release date for the show.

Who’s leaving The Chi (and who’s staying)?

Part 1 brought some big changes to the cast, especially with the emotional departure of two main characters. These were Kevin Williams and Pastor Stanley Jackson, played by Alex R. Hibbert and Tory O. Davis respectively. Davis’ character was killed off in the sixth episode of the season- an event that we’ve still not gotten over. As if that loss wasn’t enough, in the eighth episode and mid-season finale, Hibbert officially left the show. His character, Kevin, left for Los Angeles to pursue a career in gaming.

Besides these two, the rest of the season’s cast will remain the same. Jacob Latimore will continue heading the main cast as Emmett Washington. Despite Kevin’s departure, his two best friends, Jake and Papa, played by Michael Epps and Shamon Brown will remain on the show and explore new plot lines. Yolanda Ross and Birgundi Baker will also return as Jada and Keisha respectively. Finally, Curtiss Cook will return as Douda, the dangerous politician.

What’s the plot for season 6, part 2?

Season 6 kicked off with Emmett struggling to balance his business and personal lives. The season continued with multiple characters facing challenges in their new phases, including Kevin, Jake, and Papa trying to figure out what life has in store for them after graduation. On the political side, Douda proved that he was willing to go to extreme lengths to further his ambitions.

The second half of the season will continue where the first left off. Kevin’s left, Pastor Jackson is dead, and Victor is at odds with Douda. It’s expected that many characters will be found in precarious situations. Moreover, the dynamics of multiple relationships, particularly Emmett and Keisha’s, and Jemma and Jake’s, will be tested even further. Altogether, fans can expect more drama, but hopefully some resolutions as well. The Chi season 6 was initially slated to have 16 episodes.

Therefore, since the first half has eight, we expect there are eight episodes left to conclude the season. As always, the series will continue to air on Paramount Plus and Showtime