The creator of Netflix’s latest supernatural smash is completely in the dark about its perilous future

The frustration among Netflix’s fantasy fanatics – not to mention the conspiracy theories believing someone high up at the company has an intense hatred for the genre – was very recently exacerbated by the news Vikings: Valhalla had been renewed for a third season, while those who binged acclaimed supernatural detective series Lockwood & Co. remain sitting on their hands.

Unfortunately, history has shown that the streaming service has a penchant for canning the majority of its highest-profile effects-heavy favorites that boast a vociferous online following, meaning the axe has been hanging overhead since day one. Creator Joe Cornish has previously admitted he’s got plans for two more seasons, but nothing is guaranteed in the world of Netflix fantasy.

Interestingly, when asked in an interview with Collider as to whether or not he’s got any insight into the chances of a renewal, the Attack the Block director didn’t just reveal he’s as in the dark as the rest of us, but dropped the bombshell that he’s not even attending an upcoming meeting with the platform’s bigwigs to discuss its future, or lack thereof.

Image via Netflix

“You don’t find out. I think we did very well for the first couple of weeks. I think we have another meeting coming up, which I will not attend because I’m an artistic type. I like to keep my attention towards the creative side of it, you know? And we’ll see. It’s a mystery to me. It’s like with movies. You make the best movie you possibly can and the rest of it is in the lap of the Gods. The difference is if you make a movie and it doesn’t necessarily perform well theatrically, you’ve got a shot at a life beyond theatrical. Like, Attack the Block made its reputation, really, after its theatrical release. As has The Kid Who Would Be King. I think that’s the difficult thing with a streaming series is, if you don’t get to do more, you don’t really necessarily have a completely complete work out there. Do you know what I mean?”

As much as fans would love nothing more than to see Lockwood & Co. return to their screens, especially when the season one finale ended on a cliffhanger, nobody’s going to be surprised in the slightest if it ends up joining the ever-expanding scrapheap of single-season wonders.