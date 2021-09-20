The Crown Breaks Emmy Records By Winning All 7 Drama Categories

The Crown has always been a smash-hit at the Emmys, but this year the Netflix royal drama has outdone itself by making history at the awards show. At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony this weekend, The Crown became the first ever series to win all seven drama categories, including bagging the Outstanding Drama gong. This is the first time the show has done so—despite being nominated for each of its first three seasons.

The night started well for The Crown with wins for both Outstanding Writing for a Drama (creator Peter Morgan for season 4 finale, “War”) and Outstanding Directing (Jessica Hobbs, also for “War,” though Benjamin Caron was likewise nominated for ep 3 “Fairy Tale”). Later in the ceremony, Gillian Anderson won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her turn as Margaret Thatcher, while Tobias Menzies got Outstanding Supporting Actor for portraying Prince Phillip.

Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor landed Outstanding Lead Actor for playing Prince Charles while his on-screen mother Olivia Colman won Outstanding Lead Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Much like Claire Foy before her, Colman nailed the win for her second season on the show after being nominated for her first. We’ll have to see if the pattern continues with Imelda Staunton, who’s taking over from Colman for seasons 5 and 6.

These seven wins come in addition to the four trophies The Crown recently brought home at the previous weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, where it collected Outstanding Casting, Cinematography, Editing, and Guest Actress for Foy. Overall, The Crown has earned itself a staggering total of 63 nominations at the Primetime Emmys across just four years. Expect many more to follow over the next two seasons, as well.

The Crown won’t return to our screens this year, but season 5 is set to land at some point in late 2022. Staunton will be joined by a completely refreshed cast, including Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki.