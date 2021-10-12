The Crown Star Headlining New Limited Series From The OA Creators

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have been close collaborators for a decade, but their cult favorite Netflix sci-fi series The OA arguably brought them new levels of attention, at least among the online community.

The ambitious sci-fi mystery was initially planned to run for five seasons, and there was uproar on social media when the streaming service canned it after two. Fans launched petitions and paid for a digital billboard in Times Square demanding The OA‘s return, while one overly-dedicated supporter staged a hunger strike outside of Netflix’s Los Angeles HQ in protest, with Marling and Batmanglij even turning up to offer food and water.

That was a more than a little excessive, but the good news for those still mourning The OA is that the duo’s latest limited series has found a lead, with Deadline revealing that The Crown‘s Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin will headline Retreat.

The Crown Season 4 Set Pic Reveals Emma Corrin As Princess Diana 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The intriguing premise finds Corrin’s Darby Hart and eleven other guests invited to participate in a secret retreat staged by a reclusive billionaire. When one of their number is found dead, the amateur sleuth seeks to prove it was murder before the potential killer on the loose strikes again.

Marling and Batmanglij will write, direct and executive produce the limited series that’s set up at FX, and The Retreat promises to be another genre-bending cult classic in the making.