‘The Defenders’ star hopes Charlie Cox’s ringing endorsement leads to an MCU return

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are thrilled to have been welcomed back into mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but which fan favorite will be next in line to join the dynamic duo in making the jump from Netflix’s Defenders Saga?

Plenty of speculation has, does, and will continue to point in the direction of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, but it’d be a missed opportunity on Kevin Feige’s part were Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing left on the sidelines, especially when her Defenders co-star Cox has been praising her as his ideal scene partner under new management.

The actress has been happy to admit she’ll be ready to fist anyone in the MCU who gets in her way, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in support of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Matrix Resurrections alum voiced her desire to see Cox’s endorsement parlayed into a full-blown return for the fan favorite ass-kicker.

“I love Charlie. I love playing Colleen. It was such a pleasure working with Finn [Jones] and Simone [Missick], and I I love that character so much. If she came back, I mean, I would say yes. Yeah, I would.”

via Marvel Television

Obviously, not everyone to have played a major role on Netflix is going to be extended an MCU-shaped olive branch, but if Feige keeps dipping into the past to populate the present, then Henwick’s name has got to be at least somewhere near the top of the list. It’s not as if the franchise is lacking in street-level project where she could easily be dropped in, so let’s see if her manifesting and a word in the boss’ ear from the returning Daredevil will get the job done.