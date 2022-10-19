Charlie Cox states the case for another Netflix favorite making the jump to the MCU

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got exactly what they wanted when Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that was just the tip of a tantalizing iceberg when it came to the former Netflix resident’s long-awaited comeback.

He didn’t come alone, either, with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye, with the iconic adversaries set to renew hostilities in both spinoff series Echo and Cox’s standalone outing Daredevil: Born Again, and that’s without even mentioning the latter’s winning guest spot on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

However, there’s still an overwhelming amount of support behind seeing Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher make the same jump, while Mike Colter’s Luke Cage has been riding a renewed wave of support. We’ll ignore Finn Jones’ Iron Fist for now, but it’s one of his co-stars that Cox demanded follow in his footsteps during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing was brought up.

“Yeah, she’s amazing. She’s amazing. Look, I agree with you, wholeheartedly. I could also say that about a number of people that I worked with not only on Daredevil, but also on the other shows we did there. So I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word. And you’re 100 percent right about that. Jessica is awesome. And I did get a lovely text from her the other day saying that she read the news and was thrilled for me.”

Henwick admitted that she turned down a role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in favor of boarding The Matrix Resurrections because she was holding out hope that Marvel Studios may eventually have plans to welcome Colleen back into the fold, and with a high-profile backer in Daredevil himself, let’s hope it turns out to be the case.