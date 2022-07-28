The demons are coming out to play in ‘Locke & Key’ season three trailer

Warning: Light spoilers for Locke & Key to follow.

It landed with a hefty splash in 2020, made another mesmerizing turn in 2021, and now, smack in the middle of 2022, Locke & Key is set to deliver its ultimate conclusion later this summer. The last season set up some pretty harrowing stakes for the Locke siblings, and the trailer for the final 10 episodes suggests the show is going to make use of every last inch of them.

When we were last in touch with Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, a possessed Eden brought Frederick Gideon, a British Army captain from the American Revolutionary War period and the original discoverer of the Black Door portal, back to Earth. Hellbent on taking the keys for his own, Frederick is only the latest demonic force to test the resolve of the Locke family. And given the heart-pounding components of their next plight, which include magic portals, power-hungry demonic Englishmen, and other odd strangers trying to kill them, that resolve is in for the quite the test.

Season three of Locke & Key was confirmed to be the final season of the show, with show creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill confirming in a statement released in April that a third season finish had been planned from the start. We certainly won’t be the only ones that will be sad to see Locke & Key make its swansong, but perhaps that also means we can expect season three to go all out when it releases to Netflix on August 10.