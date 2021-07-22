After two surprise renewals – first when Netflix picked it up from Fox and then after the streamer announced one more season than originally planned – Lucifer is about to reach its end with its upcoming sixth season. Season 5B launched on the platform at the end of this May, but season 6 has wrapped filming since longer ago than that so the final batch of episodes is all ready to go.

We don’t yet know when we’ll be seeing the last run – which clocks in at 10 episodes in total – but we have now received our first look at it. This sneak peek pic sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar looking dapper as ever, fixing the cuffs of his suit, as he poses in front of a theater – with a DeLorean! Are we going to get a Back to the Future crossover in season 6? Well, considering season 5 delivered a full-on musical episode it’s hard to rule anything out!

Ellis himself shared this BTS image on his Instagram page. “Good things are coming,” he wrote in the caption.

The Devil's Got A DeLorean In First Look At Lucifer Season 6 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Season 5 ended on about as shocking a cliffhanger as possible. With God (Dennis Haysbert) having decided to leave this universe for another, Lucifer had to stop his evil brother Michael for conspiring to claim the throne of Heaven. He managed it, but in the process accidentally gave himself the promotion instead and was last seen being bowed to by angels and demons alike. Now that the Devil is the all-powerful ruler of the universe, maybe he’s Bruce Almighty-d himself a DeLorean?

Lucifer has turned out to be one of the lucrative pick-ups Netflix has ever made, so both the streamer and the fans will be sad to see it go. But the good news is we’ve still got a whole season to enjoy before Mr. Morningstar leaves us for good. Ellis’ post appears to tease that some news is on the way, so stay tuned for more on season 6 in the near future.