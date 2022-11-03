The fans are listening: ‘Andor’ still stunning audiences with a fraction of the franchise’s VFX

We’re officially three-quarters of the way through the first season of Andor, the Rogue One prequel series masterminded by Tony Gilroy, and what is perhaps the most beloved piece of Star Wars content to come out of the franchise’s Disney era.

Unlike its fellow Star Wars properties, which have an abundance of sci-fi action, epic battles, and generally more spectacle than you can shake a lightsaber at, Andor has chosen a quieter sort of power to pack its delectable punch with.

Following the events prior to the formation of a cohesive Rebel Alliance, the series follows eponymous thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor, along with an ensemble host of other civilian characters living in the Empire-infested galaxy, as they struggle against the oppressive rule of the franchise’s perennial antagonist group. The show is packed to the brim with political tension, palpable clashes of many personalities, harrowing portraits of the Empire’s fascist rule, and the subsequent necessity of the soon-to-be-formed Rebel Alliance.

What seems to make Andor such a hit with fans is how deftly it accomplishes the fundamentals of storytelling on the screen; along with the show’s masterful cinematography and casting decisions, it’s the show’s dialogue that has been tickling audiences the most delightful shade of pink, with a special nod to Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy and the gravitas he’s brought to the show since he appeared last week.

What it all comes down to is that episode 9 of #Andor didn’t need a single blaster shot, lightsaber, or explosion to have me the most energized I’ve been for Star Wars in years. All it needed was character, tension, and a perfectly executed final line. That’s why we watch. pic.twitter.com/NFyorV8V73 — Matthew “Movies” Thomason  (@ResDolph) November 3, 2022

Indeed, even the most pessimistic of Twitter’s Star Wars stans are happily giving Andor the thumbs up.

Andor is good for what it is but we all must admit that the prequels were so bad that they permanently diminished the franchise, and everything since then has been a patch job to try to salvage that mess. — Kaang Jia- Cheng (@kaangjiacheng) November 3, 2022

Andor and Rogue One are the best Star Wars media of the Disney era. — Todd Brooks (@LegionHasSoul) November 3, 2022

The dialogue in this show is just disgustingly good. It makes me sick that we could have always had this in Star Wars. — Con (@Mac_D_Dad) November 3, 2022

The first season of Andor is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the season’s conclusion on Nov. 23.