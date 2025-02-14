The first ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 images are here and they’re giving… Zorro vibes?

Dearest gentle reader, if you’ve recently felt a palpable longing for the ton’s dramas and a general lack of Regency Era charm to spice up your Netflix binging sessions, it’s probably because it’s almost been a year since the third season of Bridgerton premiered on Netflix.

Now, the streaming mogul is here to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the rest of the fandom by giving you the first official sneak peek at season 4. The “Season of Love” event unveiled a new behind-the-scenes look at season 4 episodes, which are currently undergoing principal photography. One was a short video showing your favorite members of the titular Bridgerton family getting up to all sorts of shenanigans and having fun on set. Queen Charlotte is her usual sassy self, while Lady Danbury is still making the entire ton dance to the rhythm of her music.

As you can see for yourself down below, the video largely focuses on the “masquerade ball” which, as the book fans will tell you, is an important part of An Offer From A Gentleman. Showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that the premiere episode will mainly center around the ball, as well as iconic scenes between the two main stars of this season, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek, portrayed by newcomer Yerin Ha.

While season 4’s focus will be on Benedict — the “bohemian son” who never learned to settle down — and his match Sophia, other characters will also play a significant part, with Anthony and Kate and Colin and Penelope making a comeback, both couples with their newborns dealing with the challenges of turning into parents. As for other dynamics that will shift, we’re interested to see what role Penelope’s Lady Whistledown will play now that the jig is up.

Netflix also released a batch of promotional images, mostly from the first episode, which depicts Benedict and Sophia during the masquerade ball. While the sets are more exquisite than ever, I can’t help but notice that Benedict’s mask and outfit are giving Antonio Banderas as Zorro. Pick any adaptation from any period. Once you make the connection, you can’t unsee it.

First look stills from 'BRIDGERTON' Season 4.



Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/6eclbVq5U6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 14, 2025

Now while both Thompson and Ha look absolutely mesmerizing in their costumes, Baby Bridgerton can’t help but steal the scene, practically looking like a baby version of Penelope herself.

As for our Australian newcomer Ha, folks online are already hailing her as a diva, so it’s safe to say that it won’t be an uphill battle to win the fandom’s affection.

Season 4 is currently filming, so a release date could be a while coming. Principal photography is expected to last until late April, and given a few months in post, Bridgerton season 4 might not premiere until late 2025, or even early 2026.

The confirmed cast of season 4 includes Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews as the voice of Whistledown, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton.

