The first reactions to ‘Moon Knight’ just dropped

Moon Knight lands on Disney Plus at the end of the month and is unlike anything the MCU has seen before. The promotional campaign for the show is well underway and Marvel Studios and Disney have released the first four episodes of the series to an exclusive group of outlets.

We Got This Covered was among them, and though our full opinion won’t arrive until the review embargo lifts on March 29, we can now discuss it on social media. Here’s how Oscar Isaac’s MCU debut is going down on Twitter. First up, here’s my take on the show:

#MoonKnight is a very weird show with no obvious connections to the rest of the MCU but is all the better for it. #OscarIsaac rivaling #TomHardy for best 'regular guy taunted by deep-voiced monster that lives in his head' performance. pic.twitter.com/Zn9l6PEHxC — David C. James (@PixelHunted) March 14, 2022

Other responses are similarly positive:

I've watched the first 4 episodes of #Marvel #MoonKnight & it's unlike anything we've seen in the #MCU – Oscar Issac is Fantastic! I can't wait to watch the rest of the series. This isn't your typical superhero origin. It's Excellent! It arrives on #Disneyplus on March 30th pic.twitter.com/BPUUmr4cPd — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) March 14, 2022

#MoonKnight is a brilliantly bonkers dark globe-trotting adventure; this is Marvel's trippy National Treasure. Oscar Isaac is the best addition to the MCU since RDJ, entwining torment and humour into a morally ambiguous cypher – Marc Spector is a whole new calibre of hero. pic.twitter.com/nlL9QgtbyA — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) March 14, 2022

Delivering lots of Indiana Jones style archaeology action (swap out the whip for a cape) and Oscar Isaac’s great turn in the lead role – #MoonKnight is plenty of fun.



It’s not as bonkers as I hoped for… but a later episode hints much more of that is coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/oDtAfvD4Hn — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) March 14, 2022

A HUGE thank you to @DisneyPlusUK and @theDDAgroup for letting me watch the first FOUR episodes of #MoonKnight . I obviously won't post spoilers here but, if you want my reaction: the best Marvel Studios project I've EVER seen.



More reactions to follow over the next 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/b1LbFw6dmr — MO🌙N KNIGHT 🌕 (@StreamrMo) March 14, 2022

Moon Knight is Indiana Jones x Legion with a little flavour of The Descent/Creep and it is fun and the funnest thing about it is Oscar Isaac's Dickvandykey accent which there is lots of and I can't stop doing it WAH A BLOODY PHAROAH PLONKER BOLLOCKS #MoonKnight — Kim Taylor-Foster 🧙‍♂️ (@K_imbot) March 14, 2022

My #MoonKnight Reaction (Part 1 of 10)



The series feels completely different to anything the MCU has ever done before. I'll get more into it in the review but, in the four episodes I watched, I think I only found one single reference to the MCU at large. pic.twitter.com/8OnPYtxjFq — MO🌙N KNIGHT 🌕 (@StreamrMo) March 14, 2022

Embargo lifted. I have seen #MCU @MarvelUK @moonknight #MoonKnight & he is dazzling. #oscarisaac is a revelation. Put it on your @DisneyPlusUK watch list for 30th March 2022. Relish the music of #heshamnazih 🎼 & see #maycalamawy bringing her effortless flair to the screen. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/r4QbZBl6sV — A$hanti OMkar ௐ London, She | Her, Film, TV Critic (@AshantiOmkar) March 14, 2022

The key (and non-spoiler-y) takeaways here are that Moon Knight does indeed have a heavy focus on Marc Spector’s mental health. As billed, the vast majority of the show is given over to him struggling to cope with his alternate personalities and the intrusive comments of ancient Egyptian deity Khonshu.

That doesn’t mean it’s not funny. Isaac has proven many times over that he’s a talented comic actor and Moon Knight gives many opportunities for physical humor, especially when he’s rapidly switching personalities during the intense action sequences.

One big caveat is that if you found Isaac’s English accent in the trailer grating, you may not get on with the show. That accent is front-and-center throughout the series and though as a Londoner it sounds believable to me, individual mileage may vary.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30, 2022 and will run for six episodes.