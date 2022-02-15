Oscar Isaac says his ‘Moon Knight’ accent is intentionally bizarre

The first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Disney Plus series Moon Knight sent the internet into a state of total frenzy, but there was one aspect of the footage that generated some negative reactions.

Oscar Isaac is viewed as one of his generation’s top talents for a reason, so plenty of fans were left wondering how such a consistently acclaimed actor had managed to bungle an English accent. As it turns out, it was all part of the plan, with the star admitting he was never seeking any sort of geographical accuracy.

In an interview with Empire, Isaac explained that Steven Grant’s inconsistent brogue was a deliberate choice made to inform the family history and origins he’d created for himself inside his own head.

“I stand by the sound of Steven 100%. It’s cool [the accent] got people excited, and some were like, ‘That sucks!’ and others were like, ‘That’s great!’ But there are reasons. That voice is about where Steven’s from, where he’s living now, and some of his believed heritage. It’s not an idea of what Brits actually sound like.”

When you see it put like that, it makes complete sense for one of Moon Knight’s many alter egos to speak in an accent that has absolutely no basis whatsoever in any region of the United Kingdom. Grant was chosen as the focal point of the early footage for a reason, then, so we can only hazard a guess as to what other bizarre dialects Isaac has in store when the show premieres on March 30.