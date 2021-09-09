The Flash Actor Logan Williams Cause Of Death Released In Coroner’s Report

Logan Williams‘ cause of death was finally made public on Sept. 8, more than a year after The Flash star passed away at the age of 16.

According to The Post, Williams, who played a younger version of Barry Allen in the hit CW series, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. The Coroners Service of British Columbia’s report that was obtained by the publication read, “Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported.” It also stated that the actor suffered with mental health issues and had a history of “consuming illicit substances.”

William died suddenly on April 3, 2020 in Burnaby, British Columbia. A month following the teen’s death a preliminary toxicology report was released and had ruled it an accidental acute drug toxicity.

Williams’ initial passing was revealed by his mother Marlyse Williams after she disclosed the heartbreaking announcement to The Tri-City News, a local newspaper in British Columbia. Marlyse told the paper, that the family was “absolutely devastated” by the loss but couldn’t properly grieve with them because of Covid-19 restrictions.

As news of Williams’ death circulated on social media his co-star Gus Gustin from The Flash took to Instagram to pay tribute to the fallen star. Gustin, who played the older role of Barry Allen, wrote alongside a photo of Williams and Jesse L. Martin:

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

In addition to Williams acting contributions to “The Flash,” he also played in The Color of Rain, The Whispers, Supernatural, and When Calls the Heart.