The Flash: Armageddon Part 1 Synopsis Teases Next Arrowverse Team-Up

After a year off, the annual Arrowverse crossover event is back – albeit with a different format. The first five episodes of The Flash season 8 will comprise a high-stakes storyline that’ll see the Scarlet Speedster team up with numerous old friends in order to save the Earth from an invading extraterrestrial villain. With that kicking off next month, The CW has released the synopsis for the season premiere which teases what we can expect from the crossover, titled “Armageddon”.

“Armageddon” is set to feature six heroes from across the Arrowverse. Namely, Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder), Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce), Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer), Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Arrow‘s Kat McNamara (Mia Queen) and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, who made his franchise debut back in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. As for the bad guys, Tony Curran serves as main antagonist Despero, with Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough returning as Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

It seems the crossover will take it slow in throwing all these characters into the mix though, as this new synopsis only mentions one hero as guest starring in the first episode:

PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

Yes, it’s possible Routh is the only crossover character who’ll appear in episode 1 with further heroes turning up in the later episodes. Spreading out the guest stars rather than having them all together at the same time makes a lot of sense given the continuing production limitations of the pandemic, which is the big reason why The CW isn’t quite ready to go back to full-scale cross-series events just yet. Plus, it should help the story breathe a little bit more.

“Armageddon” promises to be the biggest Arrowverse storyline we’ve had since early 2020, so fans don’t want to miss this. The Flash season 8 begins Tuesday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.