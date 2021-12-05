‘The Flash’ season 8 photos reveal Barry in Reverse-Flash’s suit

Last week’s third episode of The Flash ended on one of The CW series’ most mind-bending cliffhangers ever. Kicking off its eighth season with crossover event “Armageddon”, the current storyline sees Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen dealing with a dark prophecy told to him by the alien Despero (Tony Curran): the Flash is destined to destroy the world in the future. To find out the truth, Barry traveled to 2031 — and discovered his worst nightmares come true.

The final scene of “Armageddon: Part 3” saw Barry gatecrash the engagement party of none other than his old enemy, Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). But who was the lucky woman? Barry’s own wife, Iris West (Candice Patton)! It seems that somehow Thawne has managed to mangle the timeline so out of recognition that he’s now the Flash and Barry is the Reverse-Flash. That’s what’s promised by these new promo images for “Part 4”, anyway, which showcase the Fastest Man Alive in his nemesis’ yellow suit. See the pics in the gallery below:

In attendance at Thawne’s party were Team Flash and a couple of super-friends — Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) — all of whom reacted to Barry’s arrival with hostility. So with his loved ones turned against him, it looks like Barry has to go to another old enemy for help, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). But can the Scarlet Yellow Speedster really defeat Thawne now that the tables have been turned and he‘s the villain?

Also crossing over for “Part 4” is Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, marking the first time she’s appeared in the Arrowverse since mooted spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries was cancelled, so hopefully we’ll get some closure for that. Cress Williams is likewise appearing once again as Black Lightning.

Don’t miss The Flash: “Armageddon” as it continues with its penultimate installment next Tuesday, Dec. 7 on The CW.