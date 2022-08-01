As all races come to an end, so will Barry Allen go on his last run when The Flash returns for a ninth and final season next year.

It’s been a long and arduous journey for Team Flash, but it seems that all their trials are soon coming to a hopefully-satisfying conclusion, as The CW gears up for the Scarlet Speedster’s last outing in 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash has decided not to overstay its welcome and follow in the footsteps of Arrow, finishing up the story in a shortened season that will run for 13 episodes.

Showrunner Eric Wallace has described this final outing as Barry reaching “the starting gate for his last race,” celebrating the impressive legacy of the superhero show by releasing this statement.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” he said. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Rumors that the ninth season of The Flash would be its last had been circulating among the online community for a while. Frankly, the entire Arroweverse has been hanging by a thin thread ever since “Crisis on Infinite Earths” premiered in 2019 and Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen bowed out as the Green Arrow, and it was only a matter of time before The Flash followed Supergirl‘s example and concluded the long-running narrative.

So, there you have it, folks… prepare to say goodbye to Grant Gustin and his team in 2023.