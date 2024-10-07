The ‘Golden Bachelorette’ fan fave everyone wants to snuggle with opens up about his ‘fascinating’ yet ‘intimidating’ journey with Joan

To know him is to love him! Charles Ling is undoubtedly the star of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette — aside from leading lady Joan Vassos, of course — stealing the hearts of fans of the Bachelor franchise with every episode.

After all, did you see the RBI he managed to get in the first-ever Golden Bachelorette Quaker Oats Kick Bowl, ultimately bringing the blue team to victory? We couldn’t help but cheer from our couches at home.

Aside from his fun-loving attitude, Ling has won America over with his tender heart, grieving the loss of his late wife, and keeping her at the forefront of his mind throughout his journey to find love for the second time. It is safe to say that he’s keeping his late wife’s memory alive nonetheless, taking every moment to gush about what an amazing woman she was (to both Joan and the men in the Bachelor Mansion).

Experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows throughout his Golden Bachelorette journey so far — navigating both love and loss simultaneously — Ling sat down with Bachelor Nation to discuss not only his own experience on the show, but the men in the Bachelor Mansion (AKA the “Mansion Men,” as Kim Buike would call them) as well.

After discussing his connection with Joan, Ling. was asked about his connection with the “Mansion Men” as well, and he could not help but praise them and their “fascinating” (yet respective) character:

“We have a lot of fascinating men. So nice, so capable… A lot of them are very successful, and a little bit intimidating in a sense, but I have my own confidence and I think I have qualities that Joan likes.”

Don’t worry, Charles — we would be intimidated by fine-as-can-be Frenchman Pascal Ibgui too…

The retired data analyst and father of two then discussed what it’s been like dating the same woman as his newfound friends, admitting that the experience has been difficult to navigate:

“I’ve never experienced something like this, but on the other hand, even though it’s a challenge, if it works out, it will be a proven challenge, so I’m delighted to try it out.”

With Ling still in the running, will he manage to pop the question to Joan come finale night, proposing with a dazzling Neil Lane diamond ring? We sure hope so, because we cannot stand to see his heart break for a second time…

