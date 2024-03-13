‘The Good Doctor’ season 7 episode 3 release date and time, confirmed

“Wait, is The Good Doctor still on the air?” I hear you ask. Yes, for those maybe most familiar with the medical drama through all the memes and TikTok trends it’s spawned, it might come as a surprise that a series that’s suffered from so much lampooning online is still going strong.

However, if you are looking to make the plunge and start watching the show, just know that the end is in sight. ABC has announced that the network drama’s current seventh season will be its last. Although it’s a little too early to say whether season seven will end The Good Doctor on a high note or not, at least we can say that now is a satisfying time to end it. Over the past 100 plus episodes, we’ve seen autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) grow and mature, with the character these days being a husband (to Paige Spara’s Lea) and father (to adorable Baby Eden).

To keep up to date with the unfolding final season, this is what you need to know to catch The Good Doctor season 7, episode 3.

How can I watch The Good Doctor seven 7, episode 3?

The Good Doctor season 7 is airing Tuesday nights on ABC. The third episode of the season is all set to premiere on March 19, airing at 10pm ET.

Yes, things will get back on schedule next week following an unexpected break on March 12. Although fans were expecting the third episode to land this Tuesday, March 12, ABC ultimately re-aired the season 7 opener instead. Don’t worry, though, as the next chapter in the story of Shaun and the rest of the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital will be with us very soon.

What can we expect from the episode? The synopsis tease a further clash between Shaun and new addition to the cast, Charlene “Charlie” Lukaitis (Kayla Cromer):