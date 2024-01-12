Is ‘The Good Doctor’ ending?

From its very first season, The Good Doctor has been a go-to show for medical drama aficionados. Despite some valid criticism of the series, it’s easy to see why so many love it.

With stellar performances from the main cast and plenty of emotional moments, The Good Doctor has established itself as one of the best shows of its genre, with solid and consistent ratings throughout its run. While it’s not uncommon for network shows to go on for years on end, with time it only gets harder to keep viewers’ attention, however, this series has managed to do exactly that.

Between tears and meme-worthy moments, fans have been enjoying the development of Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) story, but as we all know, nothing lasts forever. After seven years on air, it’s only natural for viewers to start fearing the worst. Could The Good Doctor be reaching the end of its run? Granted, with each season finale that airs, the question pops into the minds of audience members, who wonder if that is the last time they see Dr. Shaun on their screen.

Among speculation and rumors, though, folks can’t always be sure about what truly is happening with their favorite shows. I mean, not everything that we see online is always correct or trustworthy, so of course doubt hovers in the air. Rest assured, The Good Doctor‘s network has already provided the answer that everyone is looking for.

Is The Good Doctor coming to an end?

The Good Doctor is coming to an end sooner than most fans expected. The announcement came from ABC, confirming that the show’s seventh season will also be its last, to the disappointment of loyal viewers everywhere. Unfortunately, all things must come to an end, even the good ones, but at least fans will get a proper wrap-up to the story, instead of seeing it interrupted out of nowhere. We all know this has happened way too often with hit shows recently.

If you were hoping to dive into the previously announced The Good Lawyer spin-off to fill the hole in your chest, tough luck. That project was canceled before it even took off, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for new sources of entertainment. Maybe it’s time to give one of the other medical shows out there a chance — if you haven’t already binge-watched all of them, that is.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor premieres Feb. 20 on ABC. If you don’t want to miss out on the beginning of the end, make sure to tune in.