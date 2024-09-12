‘The Grand Tour’ final episode release date, confirmed

The wildly popular British motoring television series The Grand Tour — conceived by the then-departing hosts of the iconic BBC series Top Gear as an unofficial honorary spin-off from it — is ending. The show’s final episode will air in 2024, having first been shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in November 2016.

Car enthusiasts and veteran British television personalities Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have hosted all five series and 240 episodes of The Grand Tour, having previously formed an iconic presenting trio on Top Gear. Clarkson and Hammond hosted Top Gear from 2002 until 2015, and May hosted it with them from 2003 until 2015. It will, therefore, be genuinely sad to see them part ways after more than two decades together on the two shows.

Like Top Gear, The Grand Tour features car reviews, timed test laps, celebrity guests, and trips around the globe, many of which incorporate zany motoring challenges. This format appeals to millions of fans worldwide.

The fifth and final series of The Grand Tour has been a short but highly drawn-out one. It began on Sep. 16, 2022, and there have only been two episodes since (on June 16, 2023, and Feb.16, 2024), with the fourth and final episode on its way.

But when will that final episode be released, and what sort of shenanigans will it entail?

When is the final episode of The Grand Tour available?

The final episode of The Grand Tour — appropriately titled “One For The Road” — will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Sep. 13, 2024, and, of course, will be available to watch on the platform thereafter for the foreseeable future.

The episode will follow Clarkson, Hammond, and May on one last adventure together, driving cars they always wanted to own across Zimbabwe before they cross the border into Botswana and end at Kubu Island — a location avid Top Gear fans will undoubtedly remember, as the trio previously visited it as part of the show’s iconic 2007 Botswana Special.

First look at the trio's final road trip 🛞 it's been quite the ride… One For The Road out on 13th September 🏁 #TheGrandTour #TGTOneForTheRoad #JeremyClarkson #RichardHammond #JamesMay pic.twitter.com/myKAibucPi — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) August 22, 2024

Snippets, including photographs of the final episode, have been teased on The Grand Tour’s social media accounts (such as X and Instagram), in which the boys appear to be having a lovely time together. Here’s hoping it’s as fun for the viewers as it looks to be for them — and let’s hope the trio chooses to reunite at some point to create more brilliant television in the future.

All five seasons of The Grand Tour can be accessed from its page on Amazon Prime Video (the final episode will be added once it’s released).

