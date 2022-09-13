‘The Great British Baking Show’ 2022: When will it return and how can you watch it?

Break open the flour bag — another year of The Great British Baking Show is upon us. That means 12 brand new bakers, 30 brand new challenges, and maybe even a handshake or two from the King of bread himself, Paul Hollywood.

Since its inception in 2010, The Great British Baking Show — or The Great British Bake Off for those in the U.K. — has become the definition of comfort television. Unlike American cooking shows, The Great British Baking Show brings out the best in its contestants. The cast is supportive of one another, the hosts are humorous, and the judges, while critical, are always looking for an opportunity to bolster a contestant with a compliment. It’s no wonder the show has survived thirteen seasons.

That being said, The Great British Baking Show uses the term “collections,” not seasons, which has led to considerable confusion as it’s passed through the hands of several networks.

This all-new season is considered “collection 10” in the eyes of Netflix, “collection 6” in the eyes of Channel 4, and “collection 13” in the eyes of The Great British Baking Show itself. If that feels difficult to wrap your head around, it’s completely understandable. The show’s inconsistent labeling has led to more head scratches than a chimpanzee and even the removal of its earlier seasons from Netflix’s platform, but we digress.

For those eager to jump back into the (non air-conditioned) tent with this year’s new bakers, here’s when you can do that.

The Great British Baking Show will officially premiere on Tuesday Sept. 13 on Channel 4 for those who live in the U.K. and Friday Sept. 16 on Netflix for those who live in the U.S.

This season will see the return of Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas as the two hosts with the mostest. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also return as the show’s leading judges. Bringing up the rear are 12 brand new contestants: Abdul (29), Carole (59), Dawn (60), James (25), Janusz (34), Kevin (33), Maisam (18), Maxy (29), Rebs (23), Sandro (30), Syabira (32), and Will (45).

Throughout its time on the air, the show has been praised for its diverse casting, and this new season is no different. But age and ethnicity aren’t the only forms of diversity the show offers. Last season Chigs had only been baking since the beginning of lockdown in 2020, effectively giving him six months of experience to fall back on. This year the show will see bakers who’ve been baking as early as 2 years old and some who’ve only just picked the hobby back up after decades away.

If we’ve learned anything in the last 13 years, it’s that anything can happen in the tent. Some of the best bakers can choke under pressure, and sometimes all it takes to send someone packing is a minor (but major) mixup, like accidentally using salt instead of sugar as we’ve seen done in the past. Here’s hoping this year sees none of that.

On your marks, get set, bake!