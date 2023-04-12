The ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ trailer has us terrified by its undeniable cuteness

After nearly 30 years, a new tale of mayhem and monsters is finally arriving on HBO Max. That’s right, the Gremlins are back, and this time it’s an animated adventure. In a new trailer released earlier today, fans were given their first look at Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and one thing is abundantly clear — we’re being taken back to the very beginning.

Detailing the origin of the mystic creatures known as Mogwai — and more specifically everyone’s favorite little hero Gizmo — this series has certainly been a long time coming. Frankly though, we’re just glad it’s happening in the first place.

Following the release of 1990’s box office bomb, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Hollywood creatives have seemed to shy away from this once-popular intellectual property. Now, with a genius premise and incredible cast of voice talent — things are finally able to come to life.

The story’s plot centers around Sam Wing and a young Mogwai named Gizmo. Teaming up with a street thief named Elle, the trip ends up on an adventure in search of Gizmo’s family. Battling demonic gremlins, mysterious monsters, and unexplainable events — Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai looks to be a tale steeped in Chinese folklore.

If you thought the premise was mind-blowing, check out this voice cast; James Hong, BD Wong, Ming-Na Wen, Sandra Oh, Gabrielle Nevaeh, Bowen Yang, Randall Park, George Takei, and Matthew Rhys (to name a few).

With a cast, plot, and aesthetic as incredible as this new entry into the Gremlins franchise — May 23 can’t come soon enough. Get ready to get weird.